Plum has been major reason for Aces success this season

Coaches, players and fans around the league are taking notice as Plum earned her first All-Star nod, being chosen as a starter.

Despite Plum's solid play, the Aces dropped two of three games and fell behind Chicago in the AP WNBA power poll Tuesday.

POWER POLL

This week’s WNBA poll:

1. Chicago (13-5): A record rally over Las Vegas moved the Sky up the power poll. Chicago came back from a 28-point deficit — the most in league history. The Sky followed it up with a last-second win over Minnesota after nearly blowing a double-digit lead. “This was a huge week for us,” Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot said. “It really showed what we’re capable of, that we’re always in a game and that we can finish tight ones.”

2. Las Vegas (14-4): The Aces dropped two games in a row for the first time this season before rebounding with a win over Los Angeles on Monday night. Las Vegas welcomed the return of guard Riquna Williams for the first time in a month after dealing with a foot injury in the win over Los Angeles.

3. Connecticut (13-6): The Sun's offense has sputtered the last three games as they've averaged just 70.7 points — 20 less than their previous seven games this month.

4. Washington (12-9): in a good sign for the Mystics, Elena Delle Donne played in consecutive road games for the first time this season. She was dominant in both of them.

5. Seattle (11-7): The Storm bolstered their roster by signing Tina Charles, who left Phoenix in a “contract-divorce” last week. The veteran center provides more offensive scoring punch in the post for the Storm.

6. New York (8-10): A pair of road wins helped the Liberty continue to rebound from a 1-7 start; New York is 7-3 since stumbling out out of the gate. Sabrina Ionescu continues to play well, averaging nearly a triple-double each night.

7. Dallas (9-10): Teaira McCowan has provided a strong inside presence for the Wings over the last few games with the absence of Satou Sabally, who has a bone bruise on her right knee.

8. Phoenix (8-12): The Mercury seemed to have been galvanized by Tina Charles' leaving. They've won both games since her departure.

9. Los Angeles (7-11): The Sparks haven’t gotten much out of their two major offseason acquisitions. Liz Cambage reached double-figures scoring for the first time this month in Monday’s loss to Las Vegas. Chennedy Carter lately hasn’t gotten much playing time.

10. Atlanta (8-10): The Dream are 3-7 in the month and have missed guard Erica Wheeler (foot injury). She hasn't played since June 7.

11. Minnesota (5-14): Sylvia Fowles returned from a knee injury and the Lynx are playing better. They enter a pivotal stretch with eight of 10 at home.

12. Indiana (5-15): It's a busy week for the struggling Fever with games in Phoenix before traveling to Seattle on Friday night. Indiana has gone 2-7 on the road this year.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Courtney Vandersloot of Chicago was voted the AP Player of the Week. She averaged 18.3 points, 5 assists and 3.7 rebounds to help the Sky win all three of their games. She hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Sky to a win over Minnesota. Breanna Stewart of Seattle and Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles also received votes.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Mercury at Sky, Saturday. Phoenix has been on a roll the last few games and will be tested when they visit Chicago.

