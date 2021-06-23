PM Draghi defends Italy from Vatican objections to LGBT law

“Ours is a secular country,” Draghi said in an address to the Senate. “Therefore, it is not a religious state.”

Many Italians have expressed concern and outrage over Vatican interference after its secretary of state delivered a formal communication last week objecting to a proposed law that would add women and people who are gay, transgender or have disabilities to those protected under a law banning discrimination and punishing hate crimes. It has been stalled in the Senate by the right-wing since being passed in the lower house in November.