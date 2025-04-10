Poet Yusef Komunyakaa to receive honorary Anisfeld-Wolf Award

“Komunyakaa has shaped contemporary poetry with a voice that is both unflinching and deeply evocative,” reads a statement from the foundation.

Danzy Senna's “Colored Television,” a satire about an author attempting to turn a failed novel into a TV series, won for fiction. The nonfiction prize went to John Swanson Jacobs' “The United States Governed By Six Hundred Thousand Despots: A True Story of Slavery; A Rediscovered Narrative, with a Full Biography,” and the poetry award was given to Janie Harrington's “Yard Show.” Tessa Hulls' “Feeding Ghosts” won for best memoir.

The winners will be formally honored at a ceremony in September.

The awards were established in 1935 by poet and philanthropist Edith Anisfeld Wolf. Previous recipients include Toni Morrison, Percival Everett and Jesmyn Ward.