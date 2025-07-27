Pogačar effectively seals 4th Tour de France title as organizers neutralize times before stage ends

PARIS (AP) — Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar effectively sealed his fourth Tour de France title on Sunday after organizers decided to neutralize the times with 50 kilometers (31 miles) left because of the threat of rain and crashes.

Freezing the times for the 21st and final stage into Paris all-but-ensured victory for Pogačar, but he still had to cross the finish line later in order to win.