Poland: Belarus eyes using Afghan migrants as border pawns

Earlier in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Morawiecki said Poland was ready to contribute financially to the return flights to their home countries for migrants who have been stranded at the border's damp forest for weeks. He said Warsaw was also ready to close all border crossings with Belarus to step up the economic pressure on Lukashenko's regime. The Polish crossing near Kuznica was closed last week.

Simonyte stressed that the EU should coordinate all further actions on Belarus with countries at the forefront of these attacks — Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

“The European Commission has now taken over the technical talks with Minsk. It is very important that no decisions are taken that will not allow the situation to be resolved," Simonyte told reporters, warning against the perception of any separate Poland-Belarus discussions.

Poland is pushing the migrants back, saying it is protecting the border for all of Europe and NATO. It has received words of support from the EU, NATO and the U.S.

A few migrants have died in the forests straddling the border. Others have abandoned hopes of reaching Europe and were flown back to their home countries last week.

The EU Commission leveled further accusations against Lukashenko despite the apparent easing of tensions on the border with Poland.

“In the crisis, Lukashenko behaved like an unlicensed tour operator who sold expensive travel packages to the EU, only for them to collapse on arrival,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“Families and children were deceived and lured into a tragedy that meant a lot of suffering,” Johansson said, adding that Lukashenko and his regime would bear a “high degree of responsibility for the crisis.”

Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, Jari Tanner in Tallinn and Monika Scislowska in Warsaw contributed.

Caption A local Muslim community buried a Yemeni migrant Mustafa Mohammed Murshed Al-Raimi, in Bohoniki, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The person is one of about a dozen people from the Middle East and elsewhere who have died in a area of forests and bogs along the Poland-Belarus border amid a standoff involving migrants between the two countries. The burial took place in Muslim cemetery in Bohoniki, where a population of Muslim Tatars has lived for centuries. It was the second funeral which community members have performed for a migrant in the past week. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Migrants line up for food near a logistics center at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The EU says the new surge of migrants on its eastern borders has been orchestrated by the leader of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, in retaliation for EU sanctions placed on Belarus after a government crackdown on peaceful democracy protesters. It calls the move "a hybrid attack'' on the bloc. Belarus denies the charge. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Credit: Maxim Guchek Credit: Maxim Guchek

Caption Migrants sleep in a logistics center at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The EU says the new surge of migrants on its eastern borders has been orchestrated by the leader of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, in retaliation for EU sanctions placed on Belarus after a government crackdown on peaceful democracy protesters. It calls the move "a hybrid attack'' on the bloc. Belarus denies the charge. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Credit: Maxim Guchek Credit: Maxim Guchek

Caption Migrants sleep inside a logistics center at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The EU says the new surge of migrants on its eastern borders has been orchestrated by the leader of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, in retaliation for EU sanctions placed on Belarus after a government crackdown on peaceful democracy protesters. It calls the move "a hybrid attack'' on the bloc. Belarus denies the charge. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Credit: Maxim Guchek Credit: Maxim Guchek

Caption A few hundred people with banners and gold-and-silver hypothermia blankets march in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in support of the migrants stranded at the Belarus-Poland border. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited