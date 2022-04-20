Poland: Coal mine explosions kill 5, injure more than 20

More than 20 people, including rescuers, were hospitalized with severe burns, the prime minister said. Doctors at the Siemianowice Slaskie hospital, which specializes in treating burns and victims of mining accidents, said some of the patients have life-threatening injuries, including burns to their lungs and large areas of their bodies.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that one of the 5 dead had been among the 11 injured who were brought to the Siemianowice hospital in most serious condition. Other injured people were taken to other hospitals in the region.

Rescue workers were are among the victims of the explosions, Morawiecki said.

“A tragedy happened here today,” he said as he offered sympathy to the families and stressed the dangerous nature of coal mining work.

Poland relies on its own and imported coal for almost 70% of its energy, drawing criticism from the European Union and environmental organizations concerned about CO2 emissions and climate change.

Most coal mines are located in the southern Silesia region. Many are at risk of explosions from the sudden release of methane.

The government recently announced it would end coal imports from Russia by May. The action is part of Poland's drive to wean off dependence on Russian energy sources, but also comes in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.