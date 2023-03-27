Poland, EU seek to boost munitions production

Morawiecki said munitions are what's most urgent needed by Ukraine's armed forces with Kyiv slated to receive a million rounds later this year.

He said Ukraine uses up to 6,000 artillery shells daily as opposed to Russian forces which use 50,000 rounds of various types of ammunition per day.

The officials said Europe needs to urgently increase its ammunition output and urged EU member states to transfer their existing stocks to Ukraine.

The visit came as Russian forces continued to shell areas in Ukraine's partially occupied eastern Donetsk region, killing and injuring civilians.