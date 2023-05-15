Poland gets first U.S. HIMARS launchers amid security concerns over war in Ukraine

Some of the equipment will replace weapons - including over a dozen Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters - that Poland has been handing to Ukraine to help it fight Russia’s invasion of almost 15 months.

The M142 HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, is a multiple rocket launcher with a range of up to some 300 kilometers (190 miles) developed in the late 1990s for the U.S. armed forces.

Poland's right-wing government, which will be seeking a third term in parliamentary elections in the fall, is giving the purchases wide publicity, seeking to reassure Poles amid a military conflict across their eastern border.

Last year, Poland received a number of U.S. Patriot missile systems, and deliveries of another battery are expected this year. The first deliveries of Abrams tanks have also arrived from the U.S., as well as deliveries of tanks and howitzers from South Korea.

Poland is also purchasing U.S. F-35 and South Korean FA-50 jet fighters.