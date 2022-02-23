Poland lifts most COVID-19 restrictions March 1; masks stay

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said the lifting of most of the restrictions was possible because the number of new daily infections and hospitalizations was falling significantly, and herd immunity was above 90% as a result of both vaccinations and infections.

Discos and clubs can reopen on Tuesday, and the 50% capacity limit on the number of people on public transport and in malls, restaurants, theaters and sports venues will also be lifted. State and regional administration workers can return to work in the office.