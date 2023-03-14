BreakingNews
Here’s how to attend NCAA First Four games, practices today
X

Poland may hand MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine within weeks

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
Poland's prime minister says his government may hand its Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters over to Ukraine “within the next four to six weeks.”

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Tuesday that his government may hand its Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters jets over to Ukraine “within the next four to six weeks.”

Poland's leaders said last week that sending the warplanes would be only done within a larger international coalition. Slovakia has also declared readiness to provide its MiG-29 planes to Kyiv and the two NATO nations have urged others to join in.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday said that Warsaw could send its MiGs within weeks, but didn't clarify whether there was any coalition ready to follow suit.

Ukraine's air force is familiar with MiG-29s and could use the planes right away.

Poland has been using the fighter jets since 1989 and has 28 of them. It has been replacing them with U.S.-made F-16s and South Korean FA 50 multi-task jets and is also purchasing U.S. F-35 fighters.

Ukraine has been asking the West for fighter jets to beef up its defenses as Russia's war drags on for a second year. There are still no signs that larger nations like the United States and the U.K. will agree to send their warplanes.

___ Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In Other News
1
Polish activist convicted for helping obtain abortion pills
2
Sanders signs Arkansas trans care malpractice bill into law
3
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right
4
In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs
5
Ex-sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses gets prison time
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top