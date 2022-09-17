Poland opens new sea waterway to cut dependence from Russia

Small ships and yachts are expected to be allowed in on Sunday.

The leader of Poland’s right-wing ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, told the crowd this is “the start of Poland’s fourth big port (Elblag) and a new impulse for the development of this land” that will cut unemployment, which is among Poland's highest levels now at 7.6%.

Kaczynski stressed the construction of the canal shows that “Poland is a truly independent, sovereign and strong nation that matters. "

The canal, built at a cost of almost 2 billion zlotys ($420 million), cuts across the Vistula Spit, east of Gdansk, to allow ships to sail from the Baltic Sea and the Bay of Gdansk to Elblag and smaller ports of the lagoon without obtaining authorization to travel through Russia's Strait of Pilawa. It also shortens the Baltic-to-Elblag route by some 100 kilometers (54 nautical miles).

However, cargo ships cannot use the passage until the approach to the Port of Elblag is deepened to 5 meters (16 feet). The work is expected to cost 100 million zlotys ($21 million), which is a source of controversy between the national government and city authorities.