Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

The bill is aimed at replacing an existing one from 1967, Kaczynski said. It will back increasing the defense budget and the size of the army and introducing simpler recruitment rules but does not involve reinstating compulsory military service.

Kaczynski also said Poland hopes to strengthen its forces by buying U.S.-produced military equipment but would also look at European-made weapons.

The announcement comes as Poland faces heavy migration pressure from Belarus. Warsaw accuses the Belarusian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging migrants from the Mideast, Africa and elsewhere of seeking to enter the EU through Poland.

Poland has reacted by declaring a state of emergency along the border with Belarus. It has also been fortifying the border with razor wire and has deployed large numbers of soldiers to help border guards. The government also plans to construct a high permanent barrier with motion sensors.

Polish border guards have also been pushing some migrants back across the border, including some families with children.

Human rights officials have criticized the state of emergency and the migrant pushbacks.

