Poland's PM to hold talks in Europe on border crisis

“Unfortunately, there are numerous signs suggesting that this geopolitical crisis will be continued for many months, even years," Morawiecki said.

The West has accused Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns to destabilize the EU in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian regime. Belarus denies engineering the crisis, which has seen migrants entering the country since last summer and then trying to cross into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Poland is pushing the migrants back, saying it is protecting the border for all of Europe. It has received words of support from the EU, NATO and the U.S.

A number of migrants have died in the damp forests straddling the border.

Some migrants have abandoned hopes of reaching Europe and were flown back to their home countries this week.

Humanitarian organizations have been pressing for the possibility of bringing aid to the stranded migrants, and NGOs in Poland have organized charity collections.

Marches in support of the migrants are to be held in Warsaw and the border town of Hajnowka on Saturday.

Poland's defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, said aid should be primarily offered to potential migrants in the countries where they live.

“Let's not draw these people here, let's help them in the places where they come from,” Blaszczak said.

Caption Migrants settle in a logistics center at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Polish authorities said Friday there are no more migrants camping along the Belarus side of the European Union's eastern border, but attempts at illegally crossing into the bloc's territory are continuing and becoming more aggressive. Hundreds of Iraqis flew back home Thursday from Belarus after abandoning their hopes of reaching the EU. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Credit: Maxim Guchek Credit: Maxim Guchek

Caption Zena Kalo, 30, speaks to The Associated Press, with her family including her mother-in-law Kauri Kalo, at the tent that her family shares with her sister in law in Kabarto camp in northern Iraq’s Dohuk province on Saturday November 19, 2021. Kalo and her family returned to Iraq from Minsk Friday on a flight organized by the Iraqi government two months after they left for Belarus, driven by dreams of a new life in Europe.(AP Photo/Rashid Yahya) Credit: Rashid Yahya Credit: Rashid Yahya