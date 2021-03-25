Poland records new record virus high as hard lockdown looms

Across much of central Europe, vaccine rollouts are are happening too slowly to hold back the new surge.

The higher numbers in Poland come as the government has made it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19, dropping its earlier requirement for a doctor's referral and allowing people to request a test online.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is due to announce details of new restrictions on Thursday that are to be in effect the week before and the week after Easter.

In Hungary, additional lockdown measures introduced on March 8 haven't yet produced the desired results as the number of new infections and hospitalizations continue to dwarf previous peaks set in December, and hospitals have reported capacity problems as intensive care units fill up.