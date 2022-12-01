Poland says Kandinsky art sold in Germany comes from theft

The abstract composition on cardboard bears the Polish museum’s stamp on the reverse. The online auction catalogue says that it was Kandinsky's birthday present to Otto Ralfs, and was in Braunschweig until around 1940. It was at the National Museum from around 1965-1983, according to the catalogue, and then was at a private art collection in the U.S. In 1988 it was acquired by a private person from Galerie Thomas in Munich.

Kandinsky, who lived from 1866-1944, was a Russian painter who is credited with being among the pioneers of abstract art. From 1896-1914 he lived and studied in Munich.

Poland is also actively seeking artwork that was looted by the Nazi German troops when they occupied Poland during World War II.