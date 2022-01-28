Poland says Russia-Ukraine tensions not seen in decades

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Moscow will not start a war in Ukraine but warned that it wouldn't allow the West to trample on its security interests. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine.

On Thursday, Poland’s lawmakers adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s military buildup they said was “aimed against international law and destroyed order and peace in Europe.” They appealed to NATO and European Union countries to offer full support to Ukraine which is “facing war.”

Poland's lawmakers stressed that Ukraine has the right to chose its path and that the doors to NATO and EU membership should remain open for Kyiv.