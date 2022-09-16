Poland, South Korea seal $3 billion military aircraft deals

The deals include training, logistics and transfer of some technologies that will allow for the servicing of the planes in Poland. Warsaw says this is one of Poland’s biggest and most important defense deals in recent years.

Poland’s conservative government is taking steps to enhance the NATO member nation's armed forces in response to neighboring Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Poland, like other European nations and the United States, has sent military equipment to Ukraine during almost seven months of war. Warsaw is seeking to replace some of that equipment, including with U.S.-made Abrams tanks.

