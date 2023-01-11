Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, if others do, too

Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv within the so-called Lublin Triangle of mutual cooperation.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs tanks to win the war and is "awaiting a joint decision" on the subject because "one country cannot provide us with a sufficient number of them."

The three leaders also discussed further strategic partnership between their countries.

“Lithuania and Poland have confirmed their determination to continue providing military, political, diplomatic, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine,” Nausėda said.

“The war in Ukraine is our war — the war of the free world against a dictator. We will stand with Ukraine until victory,” he said.

In Britain, another staunch ally of Ukraine, the spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that “battle tanks could provide a game-changing capability to the Ukrainians.”

Spokesman Max Blain said that Sunak has instructed Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to work with allies on what vehicles were best to send. He said no final decision has been made. The U.K has been considering whether to send Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, which has been battling Russia's full-scale invasion since Feb. 24.

