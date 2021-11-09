Poland's authorities back far-right march banned by courts

But a state veterans organization said Tuesday it was giving the march an official status, which means it will go ahead and will have police and army gendarmerie ensuring security.

The office of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will be in Krakow, in the south, on Thursday and will not participate.

The back-and-forth seemed to be tainted by an political tug-of-war between Poland's right-wing government and Trzaskowski, who narrowly lost last year to pro-government President Andrzej Duda in the presidential election.

“We hope there will be no provocations or incidents,” said Ryszard Terlecki, a deputy parliament speaker and a top figure in the ruling Law and Justice party.

Originally a popular, massive event marking Poland’s regaining sovereignty on Nov. 11, 1918, after World War I, the annual march has attracted far-right groups in recent years under Poland’s right-wing government. Nationalists from other countries have also traveled to Warsaw to take part.