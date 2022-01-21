Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Poland's ex-president Solidarity leader Walesa has COVID

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
Poland's former president and former Solidarity pro-democracy movement leader, Lech Walesa, says he has COVID-19

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s former president and former Solidarity pro-democracy movement leader, Lech Walesa, said Friday that he has COVID-19.

The 78-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate said on Twitter that he was surprised to find out he is infected despite the three vaccination doses he has received.

“I can't believe it: I received 3 shot, .... (but) I'm infected. (I have a) headache, I can't warm up my body. I feel like my flesh is tearing away from the bones,” Walesa wrote.

“After this painful lesson I will never separate from my mask,” Walesa wrote.

Walesa was fitted with a pacemaker in 2008 and last year he had a heart surgery.

In the 1980s, Walesa led the nationwide Solidarity movement that eventually toppled Poland’s communist leaders. He served as democratic Poland's first popularly elected president in 1990-95.

Walesa is a strong critic of Poland's current right-wing government.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

In Other News
1
Nation's largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
2
Starbucks workers agree to union in Buffalo, NY
3
Norway killer Breivik tests limits of lenient justice system
4
California jobless rate dips half-percentage point to 6.5%
5
Stocks wobble, head for another weekly loss; Netflix plunges
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top