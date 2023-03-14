Poland's justice minister seen carrying pistol in his belt

Ziobro says he has permission to carry a weapon and that he practices shooting at a range on weekends, as a sport. He said he had the gun on him because the alternative was to leave it in the car, which is not allowed, as he stopped at the ceremony on his way back to Warsaw at the start of the working week.

Ziobro, 52, is head of a small party in the ruling right-wing coalition and has strong views, including support for the death penalty. He authored changes to the justice system that have put Poland on a collision course with the European Union.