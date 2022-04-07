Poland's Tokarczuk a finalist for International Booker Prize

Tokarczuk’s 18th-century epic “The Books of Jacob” is a favorite to win the award, whose 50,000-pound ($65,000) prize money is split between a book’s author and its translator. She and her translator Jennifer Croft previously won for “Flights” in 2018, the same year Tokarczuk was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

“Tomb of Sand” by India’s Geetanjali Shree is also on the shortlist. The first Hindi-language book to be a finalist, it’s the life-affirming story of a convention-defying 80-year-old woman.