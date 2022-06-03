Poles get OK to gather firewood as energy prices soar

“After yesterday’s visit, I can say that theoretically, we are billionaires, and in practice, we will all be collecting brushwood,” said Donald Tusk, the leader of the largest opposition party, the pro-market Civic Platform, said on Friday. “Because this seems to be the latest idea to prevent Polish poverty that Law and Justice has prepared for all of us.”

The public has long been allowed to purchase branches left after logging in state forests.

“Collecting branches for fuel is allowed at all times, with the consent of the forester,” Edward Siarka, the deputy minister of climate and environment, reminded last week.

He said more people are asking how to go about obtaining firewood following the start of the war in Ukraine and the energy market turmoil.