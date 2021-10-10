Poles rally to defend the EU membership they fear losing

The government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki denies that it is seeking to leave the bloc, though top members of the ruling party have recently used language suggesting that might be their aim.

EU membership is extremely popular in Poland, having brought new freedom to travel and a dramatic economic transformation to the central European nation, which had endured decades of communist rule until 1989.

The court ruling, which was issued Thursday by a court loyal to the nationalist government, marks a dramatic challenge to the primacy of EU law.

In a legal decision requested by Poland's prime minister, the tribunal held Thursday that the Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws in some cases. Morawiecki asked for the review after the European Court of Justice ruled in March that Poland's new regulations for appointing Supreme Court justices could violate EU law and ordered the right-wing government to suspend them.

Caption A protestor holds a sign in support of Poland's EU membership which reads 'We stay in Europe' during a demonstration, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, October 10, 2021. Poland's constitutional court ruled Thursday that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash, a decision likely to embolden the country's right-wing government and worsen its already troubled relationship with the EU. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski