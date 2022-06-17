1 dead, 2 wounded in Alabama church shooting; suspect held

The Rev. Kelley Hudlow, an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Alabama, told broadcast outlet WBRC that the church and the community were stunned by the shooting.

“It is shocking. Saint Stephen’s is a communty built on love and prayers," she said in a live interview with the TV station. “People of all faiths are coming together to pray for healing ... for those in the hospital."

She added that the church was receiving messages from all over the United States and the world from people who are “praying for us tonight. We need everyobody out there. Pray, think, meditate and send love to this community because we are going to need all of it."

The church’s website had listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night. “There will be no program, simply eat and have time for fellowship,” the flyer read.

News outlet al.com said the two wounded victims were being treated at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.