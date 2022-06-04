dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond

Nation & World
4 hours ago
Authorities say one person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond, authorities said.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9:38 p.m. in Chester, Virginia.

Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He died at the scene. Five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities, authorities said.

Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Chester is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Richmond.

In Other News
1
Russia puts more strength behind 'creeping' Ukraine advance
2
American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia
3
Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
4
At 83, Japanese becomes oldest to sail solo across Pacific
5
Shakira confirms split with soccer star Piqué
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top