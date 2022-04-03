dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Police say one person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — One person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

At about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

At the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot, police said. Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

Saturday night's shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.

In Other News
1
Pope prays for end to 'sacrilegious' war, refugee welcome
2
Oregon decriminalized drugs in 2020: How's it going?
3
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
4
Pakistan in political turmoil as leader dissolves parliament
5
Live updates | Italy party chief wants Russia energy embargo
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top