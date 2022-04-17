dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

Nation & World
Updated 7 minutes ago
Authorities say two minors are dead and at least nine others wounded in an early morning shooting at a Pittsburgh house party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren't immediately identified.

Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred, a release said.

Authorities hadn’t released information on any suspects.

In Other News
1
North Korea tests new weapon bolstering nuclear capability
2
Spain intercepts fishing boat with 3 metric tons of cocaine
3
Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem
4
Live Updates | Russia: Mariupol fighters 'will be destroyed'
5
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top