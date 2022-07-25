dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los Angeles park

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park in LA's San Pedro neighborhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn't an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims.

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park. As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims,” Muniz said. “We don’t know exactly how many shooters we have at this point.”

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people overall, four men and three women, were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made.

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters talk to one another near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Firefighters talk to one another near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters talk to one another near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting as pedestrians pass by at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting as pedestrians pass by at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting as pedestrians pass by at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
A police officer interviews a bystander near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A police officer interviews a bystander near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
A police officer interviews a bystander near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers leave the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Police officers leave the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers leave the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait at a parking lot near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

People wait at a parking lot near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
People wait at a parking lot near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
A police officer interviews a bystander near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A police officer interviews a bystander near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined ShapeCaption
A police officer interviews a bystander near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

In Other News
1
'The money is gone': Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
2
'The money is gone': Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
3
Asian shares start week lower, tracking Wall St retreat
4
Myanmar executes NLD lawmaker, 3 other political opponents
5
Nigerian Amusan gets world record on wild night in hurdles
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top