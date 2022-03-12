Police: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing at MoMA

Miller said police are trying to locate the man. He said law enforcement has video of the man leaving the museum and is aware of the direction he left.

He describe the man as a white male wearing a black jacket, blue surgical mask, a colorfully patterned shirt and hood. Miller described the man as a “regular” at the museum, and said the museum had adequate security.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, and the identities of those involved and further details weren't immediately available.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.

MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City's top tourist attractions, and drew more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes ‘The Starry Night’ by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gaugin.