Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Police say three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others wounded — including one critically — in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday, police said.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge to find multiple victims and immediately began providing medical aid, Kansas City police said in an email.

Police said two of the victims died at the scene — one was found inside the bar and the other was outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital. Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately available, and it wasn't immediately clear where the victims were when they were shot.

Police said the victims were all adults, but their ages and identities were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses, police said.

