Police: 3 people and gunman killed in Indiana mall shooting

The attack Sunday was just the latest in a string of mass shootings in the U.S. Schools, churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade near Chicago have all become killing grounds in recent months, though the country's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual killings that rarely make major headlines.

Four of the mall shooting victims were female and one was male, Ison said. He didn’t immediately know the sexes or ages of those who were killed. The 12-year-old girl and the other wounded person were in stable condition, he said.

Police confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies were assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, a suburb of about 60,000 people south of Indianapolis, asked the public to pray for the victims and for first responders.

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said in a statement.

Greenwood Park Mall said in a statement that its grieves for the victims and praised first responders as well as the “heroic actions" of the 22-year-old who police said killed the gunman. The mall was closed Monday.

“Violence has no place in this or any other community," the mall said.

