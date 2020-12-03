Police: 4 die after explosion at UK waste water plant

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted at 11:22 a.m. to a large explosion in the industrial area of Avonmouth located near Bristol, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of London.
The fire service said its personnel were joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.
T
The warehouse where emergency services attend to a large explosion in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall
Credit: Ben Birchall
Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP)
Credit: Claire Hayhurst
Credit: Claire Hayhurst
Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall
Credit: Ben Birchall
Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall
Credit: Ben Birchall
This photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, shows the building in Bristol, where fire crews, police and paramedics are responding to a "large" explosion, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol. (@Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Credit: Uncredited
In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers attend the scene of a "large" explosion, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol. (@Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Credit: Uncredited
Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall
Credit: Ben Birchall
Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall
Credit: Ben Birchall