Police: 4 die after explosion at UK waste water plant

Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Credit: Ben Birchall

Nation & World | Updated 18 minutes ago
British police say four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment plant near the southwest England city of Bristol

LONDON (AP) — Four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment plant near the southwest England city of Bristol, police said Thursday.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said that a fifth person was injured during the explosion at Avonmouth but that his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

He said the incident was not terror-related but would not speculate on the cause of the blast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “our hearts go out” to the victims of the Avonmouth tragedy and their families.

“Deeply saddened to learn that four people have lost their lives in the water works explosion in Avonmouth,” he said on Twitter.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted at 11:22 a.m. to a large explosion in the industrial area of Avonmouth located near Bristol, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of London.

The fire service said its personnel were joined at the scene by Avon and Somerset Police officers and medics from the South West Ambulance Service.

The warehouse where emergency services attend to a large explosion in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall

Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Claire Hayhurst/PA via AP)
Credit: Claire Hayhurst

Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall

Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall

This photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, shows the building in Bristol, where fire crews, police and paramedics are responding to a "large" explosion, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol. (@Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

In this photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @jawadburhan98, police officers attend the scene of a "large" explosion, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a “large” explosion at a port near the southwest England city of Bristol. (@Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall

Emergency services attend to a large explosion at a warehouse in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Credit: Ben Birchall

