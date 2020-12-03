Police: 4 die after explosion at UK wastewater plant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “our hearts go out” to the victims and their families.

“Deeply saddened to learn that four people have lost their lives in the water works explosion in Avonmouth,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Wessex Water Chief Executive Colin Skellett said he was “devastated” by the incident, and the company is working to understand what happened and why.

Sean Nolan, who witnessed the aftermath of the explosion, said he had heard a “boom and echo” and at first thought it was from a a vehicle collision.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11:22 a.m. to the “very challenging” incident in Avonmouth, located near Bristol, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of London. Six fire engines and rescue dogs were soon on the scene.

“Luckily, our local fire station is not too far from here so we had crews in attendance very, very quickly and they were able to gain an element of situational awareness,” rescue service manager Luke Gazzard said.

The warehouse where emergency services attend to a large explosion in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

