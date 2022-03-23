Police: 4 Israelis killed in stabbing attack, suspect shot

Omer Barlev, the minister in charge of police, wrote on Twitter that the attack was committed “by a cursed terrorist that it would have been better if he hadn’t been freed from prison in 2019.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement of condolences to the families of the victims and said “we will work with a heavy hand against those who commit terror. We will pursue and reach those who assist them, too.”

Palestinians have been accused in dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years.

Most of the alleged attacks were carried out by individuals with no known links to armed groups. It is rare for such attacks to be committed by Palestinian citizens of Israel, however.

In the Gaza Strip, some Palestinians were seen distributing sweets to express happiness following the attack. The Hamas militant group’s spokesman, Hazem Qassem, praised the attack as “a response to the policy of ethnic expulsion” against the Arab citizens of Israel.

Caption Blood stains a road after as policemen work at the scene of an attack in Beersheba, southern Israel, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A knife-wielding Arab man killed several people and seriously wounded others in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, a rampage officials called a terror attack with nationalist motives. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Caption Policemen work at the scene of an attack in Beersheba, southern Israel, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A knife-wielding Arab man killed several people and seriously wounded others in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, a rampage officials called a terror attack with nationalist motives. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Credit: Tsafrir Abayov