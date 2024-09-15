Police: 4 killed after multi-vehicle crash in southeast Dallas

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was northbound on I-45 when it hit a second vehicle and then crossed the median into southbound traffic, where it struck two more vehicles.

Dennis said three people in the northbound vehicle died at the scene, and a fourth person in one of the southbound vehicles died at a hospital. Two other people were hospitalized in unknown condition, Dennis said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and the names of those killed and injured weren't immediately released.