Police: 5 children, 1 adult fatally shot at Oklahoma home

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, a city of just under 40,000 people about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, police said in a new release.

Once there, officers encountered a person with a gun who was later taken into custody. Officers at the scene found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital, police said.