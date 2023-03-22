Police: 6 dead after work-zone crash on Baltimore Beltway

Troopers responded to the work zone on northbound Interstate 695 at Security Boulevard in the Woodlawn area around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash, police said in a news release. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced six people, all of them workers, dead on the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the vehicle pulled between the jersey walls of the work zone for unknown reasons and hit multiple workers before overturning, police said. The driver’s identity is unknown, police said.