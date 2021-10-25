dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: 6 injured, including officer, in Idaho mall shooting

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
Caption
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

Credit: Rebecca Boone

Credit: Rebecca Boone

Nation & World
By REBECCA BOONE, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Police in Boise, Idaho, say five people and a police officer have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, said Monday that five people and a police officer have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They say one person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said they are working their way through each business at the mall, but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Police were interviewing dozens of people outside the entrance to Macy's, one of five large department stores at the mall that has 153 stores in all.

Police are also investigating what appears to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.

In Other News
1
Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents
2
The Latest: UN Security Council to discuss Sunday on Tuesday
3
Kellogg Co. offers to restart talks with striking workers
4
Sheriff: Newly ID'd Gacy victim's death was news to family
5
Missouri tornado confirmed as storms swept into Illinois
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top