Police and protesters clash in Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region

Most of Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in fighting that ended in 1993, and Georgia lost control of the rest of the territory in the short war with Russia in 2008. Russia recognizes Abkhazia as an independent country, but many Abkhazians are concerned that the region of about 245,000 people is just a client state of Moscow.

Opponents of the property agreement say it would give preferential treatment to Russians, drive up prices of apartments and boost Moscow's dominance in the region.

The parliament session was postponed, but protesters remained at the fence and used a truck to break through. Police blocked them from entering the building as the crowd threw rocks and eggs, with authorities responding with tear gas, according to Russian and Georgian news reports.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries.

The arrest of five opposition figures at a similar demonstration Monday set off wide protests the next day in which bridges leading to Sukhumi were blocked.