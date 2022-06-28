BreakingNews
Husted encourages districts to update policies after ruling on religion for school employees
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: Armed robbery at Dutch art fair, 4 suspects hunted

Nation & World
48 minutes ago
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht and are hunting for four suspects

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police said Tuesday they are investigating an armed robbery at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht and are hunting for four suspects.

The robbery happened at the prestigious TEFAF fair in a convention center, where displays of costly art and jewelry draw buyers and collectors from around the world. The fair is slated to run June 25-30.

A tweet from a person at the fair showed glass cases on a jeweler’s stand that had been smashed. A video apparently from the scene and also posted on social media showed a man wearing a blazer and baseball cap using what appears to be a sledgehammer as three other men, also dressed in blazers, stand guard around him before all four run off.

Local media reported that the fair has been evacuated.

No further information was immediately available.

In Other News
1
Wimbledon updates | Dimitrov stops injured during 2nd set
2
Jan. 6 panel to hear from top aide in Trump's White House
3
Ethiopia names negotiators for looming Tigray peace process
4
G-7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically
5
Jordan promises inquiry into deadly blast at Red Sea port
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top