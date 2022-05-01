Police arrest 9 after building collapses in central China

The official Xinhua News Agency said the building owner was among the arrested. Police in the city of Changsha said they had also arrested three people in charge of design and construction and five others for what they said was a false safety assessment for a guest house on the fourth to sixth floors.

Five people had been rescued as of late Saturday, more than 24 hours after the collapse. About 20 remained trapped, and another 39 had not been accounted for.