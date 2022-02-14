Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque

A third stabbing occurred in front of an apartment building at about 1 p.m. and a man was also stabbed nearby in the neck in a fourth incident, police said.

Police said another call came about a suspect trying to stab customers at a convenience store. Officers arrived and found “multiple stabbing victims." Additional calls came in about two more stabbings.

The victims were taken to several different hospitals and while two suffered critical injuries, all of those hospitalized were in stable condition, police said. Some were treated for their injuries and released.

There was no immediate information on whether Gutierrez had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.