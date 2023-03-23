Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death

“More often than not the police body camera footage speaks for itself,” Davis said. “This time, it does not.”

Police also released video that seemed to show Johnson taking two pair of sunglasses from a Nordstrom department store, and setting off alarms as he left the store. Security at the department store alerted the officers, who were assigned to patrol the mall.

Police showed the video to Johnson's family on Wednesday, a day ahead of it public release. After viewing it, family attorney Carl Crews called Johnson's death “an execution by a Fairfax County police officer.”

Johnson's mother, Melissa Johnson, said Davis “painted a negative half-truth about our son” when he described Johnson immediately after the shooting as someone with a “significant violent criminal history."

Johnson had no criminal record in Fairfax County, court records show. He did have assault and gun convictions against him in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

No charges have been filed against the officers. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano has said he is reviewing the case and will make a decision in the coming weeks.

The video's release comes as seven Virginia sheriff's deputies in Henrico County, near Richmond, and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black inmate with mental-health issues. Irvo Otieno died while being transferred to a state hospital; video released Tuesday in Otieno's case shows the deputies and workers surrounding and pinning Otieno to the floor.

