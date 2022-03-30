Police chief: More officers needed to fully reopen Capitol

“By the end of the summer, my hope is that we can do a little bit more,” Manger said.

Hundreds of officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Jan. 6 attack and dozens of them were beaten and injured as the mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters pushed past them to break into the building and interrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Congress has boosted funding for the agency after Jan. 6 to increase hiring, cover overtime costs and bolster the security of the complex itself. Hazard bonuses were paid to officers who responded to the insurrection and retention bonuses were paid to curb attrition levels that temporarily doubled their normal rate. The budget for the coming fiscal year recommends about a 17% increase in funding.

Manger said it takes time to get in place the number of officers the agency needs, though. He said the agency has about 1,850 officers, but is about 300 short of where it needs to be. Some of those positions have already been authorized and about 130 officers are in training. Meanwhile, the agency in a typical year, loses about 75 to 80 through attrition.

“I believe at this point we are in fact getting ahead of attrition, but we’ve got a ways to go before we get up to where we need to be,” Manger told lawmakers.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who leads the subcommittee with jurisdiction over Capitol Police spending, told Manger that lawmakers understood it was a “heavy lift" to get the agency's ranks where they need to be.

“The American people want to get back here. The schools want to get back here. The tourists want to get back here," Ryan said. “Given everything going on in the world, I think we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure people can come and be reminded of how important America is, how important the Capitol is.”