Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

The situation flared up in Cetinje early Sunday after a relatively calm night that followed Saturday’s clashes and a parallel gathering in the capital, Podgorica, where thousands of people greeted Serbian Patriarch Porfirije and Metropolitan Joanikije before the planned inauguration.

In a clear demonstration of the sharp political and social divide in Montenegro, President Milo Djukanovic, the architect of the state’s independence from Serbia, visited Cetinje while the current pro-Serb Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic went to Podgorica.

Though Djukanovic said he wasn’t taking sides as the president of all citizens, he praised the protesters in Cetinje for guarding national interests against the alleged bid by Serbia to impose its influence in Montenegro through the church.

“We need to protect our freedom and sovereignty,” Djukanovic told the state television channel RTCG, urging calm and restraint. “Any nationally-responsible individual naturally resists.”

Djukanovic has urged that the inauguration be postponed and some media late Saturday reported this would happen, but the information was soon denied by the Serbian church which said the inauguration would take place despite the tensions.

Since Montenegro split from Serbia, pro-independence Montenegrins have advocated for a recognized Orthodox Christian church that is separate from the Serbian one.

Joanikije’s predecessor as the church’s leader in Montenegro, Amfilohije, died in October after contracting COVID-19.

The Serbian Orthodox Church played a key role in demonstrations last year that helped topple a long-ruling pro-Western government in Montenegro. The new government now includes staunchly pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties.

Montenegro’s previous authorities led the country to independence from Serbia and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017. Montenegro also is seeking to become a European Union member.

Caption People attend the arrival of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, in front of the Serbian Orthodox Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Serbian patriarch Porfirije arrives at Podgorica ahead of the inauguration of the new bishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro scheduled in Cetinje, sparking tensions. On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted the police in Cetinje and briefly removed some of the protective metal fences around the monastery where the inauguration of Mitropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) Credit: Risto Bozovic Credit: Risto Bozovic