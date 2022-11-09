BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of state and local races and issues
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III

Nation & World
Updated 9 minutes ago
British police say a man has been detained after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, in the northern England city of York

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man was detained Wednesday after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident happened as the monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain's PA news agency reported that he shouted “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Charles and Camilla also are due to visit the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

In Other News
1
Villages and towns in Ukraine see heavy fighting, shelling
2
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce
3
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
4
Italy backs down on 3 migrant ships, 4th heads to Corsica
5
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top