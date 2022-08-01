Police disperse anti-UN protesters in Congo amid tensions

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was outraged by the shooting in Kasindi.

“The Secretary-General is both saddened and dismayed by the loss of life and serious injuries sustained during this incident. He expresses his deepest condolences to the affected families, the people of the DRC (Congo) and the Congolese government,” the statement said.

He also welcomed investigations into the incident and said the peacekeeper's nation has been contacted to quickly begin "judicial proceedings with the participation of victims and witnesses so that appropriate sanctions can be handed down.”

Meanwhile, the U.N. mission in Congo paid homage on Monday in Goma to the soldiers killed amid demonstrations last week in Goma, Butembo and other places in eastern Congo. The head of the U.N. Congo mission Bintou Keita, as well as Jean-Pierre Lacroix, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, attended the ceremony.

The federal government sent a delegation to Goma over the weekend to visit the U.N. facilities and meet with the protesters to find a solution to the crisis.

AP videojournalist Justin Kabumba contributed from Goma, Congo.

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Sake, some 15 miles (24 kms) west of Goma, Wednesday July 27, 2022. Officials say more than 15 people have been killed and dozens injured during the demonstrations against the UN mission in the country, heading into their third day. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Demonstrators face police during a protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Sake, some 15 miles (24 kms) west of Goma, Wednesday July 27, 2022. Officials say more than 15 people have been killed and dozens injured during the demonstrations against the UN mission in the country, heading into their third day. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)