Police: Dissidents may try attacks as N. Ireland marks peace

The threat from dissidents prompted U.K. authorities last month to raise Northern Ireland's terrorism threat level to "severe," meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

Police Chief Constable Simon Byrne said police officers, military personnel and prison staff, and their families, were the main targets.

“The style of attack that we are dealing with and trying to frustrate is gun attacks and bomb attacks on these people by a small number of determined dissident terrorists,” he said Thursday.

While the peace forged by the Good Friday Agreement has largely held, the political structures have been through multiple crises. The Northern Ireland Assembly has not sat for more than a year, after the main unionist party pulled out of the government to protest new post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

Under the terms of the agreement, people jailed for taking part in the violence were released, an issue that still pains families of the conflict’s victims.

A group of relatives of Troubles victims held a sunrise ceremony Friday on a beach in County Down, south of Belfast, to reflect on the conflict and the peace.

“It was incredible being here with all these people, Catholic and Protestant, unionist and nationalist, republican and loyalist — we have all lost people,” said Alan McBride, whose wife and father-in-law were killed by an IRA bomb in Belfast in 1993. “To look out at the sea and see the sun come up, that is the vision of the Good Friday Agreement, people standing together.”

Later, residents from Catholic nationalist and Protestant unionist neighborhoods were due to hold a ceremony at a gate in one of the fortified “peace walls” that still divide Belfast.

