Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested

Chacon said that Broderick was a former deputy with the Travis County sheriff's office, which is based in Austin.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said in a statement that Broderick had been arrested for sexual assault of a child last June and was released on $50,000 bond. He said that the district attorney's office on Sunday filed a motion to revoke that bond.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kristen Dark told the Austin American-Statesman that Broderick, a property crimes detective, resigned after the arrest.

The newspaper also reports that Broderick's wife filed for a protective order and divorce shortly after his arrest.

